82,351,986 Shares in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Bought by Sycamore Partners Management L.P.

Sycamore Partners Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,351,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,638,000. Torrid comprises approximately 100.0% of Sycamore Partners Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. owned about 0.75% of Torrid at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CURV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.45. 972,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,127. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CURV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.97.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

