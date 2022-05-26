$86.10 Million in Sales Expected for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $86.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $86.40 million. DoubleDown Interactive reported sales of $93.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year sales of $351.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $349.60 million to $353.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $381.40 million, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $387.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DoubleDown Interactive.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of DDI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. 3,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,180. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30. DoubleDown Interactive has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $540.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 14.15, a current ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleDown Interactive (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.