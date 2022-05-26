$89.69 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) will post $89.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.10 million and the lowest is $78.46 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $66.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $348.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $325.90 million to $374.03 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $511.26 million, with estimates ranging from $450.20 million to $723.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.18 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 52.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.79.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,552,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,384. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.28. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In related news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $190,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.