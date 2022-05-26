8PAY Market Cap Reaches $1.21 Million (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $320,268.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 48.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 190.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,446.60 or 1.40186840 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00025650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 505.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00502315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031698 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000288 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.