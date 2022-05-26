$95.93 Million in Sales Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) will announce sales of $95.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.50 million to $96.36 million. Digi International reported sales of $79.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $375.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $375.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $416.57 million, with estimates ranging from $413.80 million to $419.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

DGII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. 146,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. Digi International has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $770.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,994.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 553,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Digi International by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.