$97.26 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) will announce $97.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.06 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $94.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $393.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.21 million to $400.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $426.85 million, with estimates ranging from $417.00 million to $443.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

FCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. 422,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,356. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

