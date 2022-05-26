A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,624,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 436,655 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 2.10% of A10 Networks worth $26,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $569,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 694,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 140,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

ATEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.49. 665,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $19.05.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 38.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $75,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,825 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,292.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,476 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

