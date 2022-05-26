Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $11.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $291.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,706. The company has a market cap of $184.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.41 and its 200-day moving average is $340.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

