accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $781.78

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 781.78 ($9.84) and traded as low as GBX 658.64 ($8.29). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 666 ($8.38), with a volume of 24,629 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 764.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 781.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of £280.65 million and a P/E ratio of 16.59.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

