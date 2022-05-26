Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $32.23 on Monday. Acme United has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $113.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACU. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Acme United by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 465,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Acme United by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Acme United by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Acme United by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 400,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acme United by 443.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

