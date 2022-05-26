Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.35.

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $26.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.