Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.41 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 100.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)
