Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.41 on Friday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 100.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 541,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 192,403 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.