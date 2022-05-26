Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by Casdin Capital LLC

Casdin Capital LLC reduced its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,000 shares during the quarter. Casdin Capital LLC owned about 0.71% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $28,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $55,402.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lance Baldo sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

ADPT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 57,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,379. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.07. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 148.44%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

