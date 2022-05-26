Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Holdings Decreased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,977 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGRO. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 5,060.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 665,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 653,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adecoagro by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after acquiring an additional 395,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $2,413,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $2,287,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Adecoagro by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 303,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 181,328 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on AGRO. StockNews.com cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE AGRO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,855. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $206.36 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 15.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

