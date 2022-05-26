adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on adidas in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded adidas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on adidas from €290.00 ($308.51) to €260.00 ($276.60) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded adidas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $256.56.

ADDYY stock opened at $91.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. adidas has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.19.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 9.64%. As a group, analysts expect that adidas will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.2952 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. adidas’s payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 14.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of adidas by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of adidas by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of adidas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of adidas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

