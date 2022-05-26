Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.39 billion.

Shares of ATGE opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $40.23.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.34 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

In other news, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $75,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,155.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,476,000 after purchasing an additional 272,312 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after acquiring an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,581,000 after acquiring an additional 115,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,283 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after buying an additional 100,977 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adtalem Global Education (Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.