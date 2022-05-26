Advanced Merger Partners (NYSE:AMPI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 6,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 81,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $729,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 338.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 438,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Advanced Merger Partners by 439.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

