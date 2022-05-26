Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Trimmed by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 2.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $27,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,900 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.75. 128,700,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,741,320. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

