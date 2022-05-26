AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.75- EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of AECOM stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,037. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.97. AECOM has a 12-month low of $58.36 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 17.35%. AECOM’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AECOM by 1,261.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

