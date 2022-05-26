Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:A traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.15. The company had a trading volume of 19,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.14. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.64 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.62.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

