Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of A stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,605. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.64 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average is $139.14.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.62.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,203,000 after buying an additional 942,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,791,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.