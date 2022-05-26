Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Several research firms have commented on AGTI. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.71.

AGTI stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,325. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $26.36.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $335,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bettyann Bird sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $225,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,947 shares of company stock worth $2,904,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Agiliti by 31.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

