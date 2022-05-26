Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,514 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 297,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after buying an additional 74,206 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 28,931 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 279,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 156,060 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATSG. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $230,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James T. Pradetto sold 3,242 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $102,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,635 shares of company stock worth $84,652 and sold 10,924 shares worth $346,388. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $485.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

