AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.63

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$17.63 and last traded at C$17.75, with a volume of 101568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.91.

BOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$482.51 million and a P/E ratio of 7.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$29.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$313.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.6500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.97%.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,799,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.

AirBoss of America Company Profile (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

