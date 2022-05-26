Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of AKTS opened at $3.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. Akoustis Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 430.10% and a negative return on equity of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $29,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies (Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

