Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.30-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY22 guidance to $12.30-15.00 EPS.

Albemarle stock traded up $17.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.05. 2,264,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $157.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.56 and its 200-day moving average is $224.65.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albemarle will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 66.39%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,420,000 after buying an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

