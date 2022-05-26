Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Incyte by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 218,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.13 per share, with a total value of $15,983,512.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $76.51 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

