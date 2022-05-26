Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.01 Million Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,737 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KE by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,985,000 after purchasing an additional 151,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in KE by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,027,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 850,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of KE by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 424,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 35.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

KE stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -139.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of -1.55. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $54.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

KE Profile (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.