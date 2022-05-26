Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $2.41 Million in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LBRDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $116.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $188.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.81 and its 200 day moving average is $140.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

