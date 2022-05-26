Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 400 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of Diodes worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Francis Tang acquired 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $71.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $69.50 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.14.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.45 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

