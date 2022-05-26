Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $98,569,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after buying an additional 242,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,051,000 after purchasing an additional 171,638 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $3,547,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HE stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.53.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $785.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $929,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $615,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

