Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 4,566 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 24.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 21.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 41.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $3,733,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $178.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.63 and a 200-day moving average of $183.68. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $143.00 and a one year high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

GPI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,582 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,963 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

