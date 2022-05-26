Alexandra Mackesy Buys 9,000 Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI) Stock

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Rating) insider Alexandra Mackesy acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.11) per share, with a total value of £29,430 ($37,032.84).

LON:JCGI traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 336 ($4.23). The stock had a trading volume of 134,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,330. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 350.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 430.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £279.56 million and a PE ratio of 108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc has a 12 month low of GBX 295.50 ($3.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 731 ($9.20).

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is 7.60%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.