Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Shares Up 2.9%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 13,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 26,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 8.35% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

