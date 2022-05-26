Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,334,000 after buying an additional 669,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,406,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,667,000 after buying an additional 609,259 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,855,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,559,000 after buying an additional 446,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,712,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,279,000 after buying an additional 209,830 shares during the last quarter.

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 160,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ATI opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -660.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $30.74.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.04 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

