Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Shares Gap Up to $8.34

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.77. Allego shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLG shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Allego from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allego in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allego in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35.
About Allego (NYSE:ALLG)
Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.
