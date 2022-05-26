Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Shares Gap Up to $8.34

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.34, but opened at $8.77. Allego shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLG shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Allego from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allego in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allego in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Get Allego alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Allego during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allego in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Allego in the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, ECP ControlCo LLC bought a new stake in Allego in the first quarter valued at about $15,120,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.