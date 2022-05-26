AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:AWF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 241,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,784. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWF. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,364 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 56,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,922,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 139,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

