Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.00

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.20), with a volume of 55143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.21).

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32.

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

