Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.55 Million

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001032 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $43.20 million and $5.55 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 209.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,132.75 or 1.59387451 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 56.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 471.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00501188 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031681 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

