Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $49.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,165.92. 1,512,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,503.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2,694.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.