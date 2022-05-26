Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 100,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 689,606 shares.The stock last traded at $8.04 and had previously closed at $7.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $807.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $70.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 147.10% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $785,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,658,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,420,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $83,024 and sold 206,730 shares valued at $1,695,968. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

