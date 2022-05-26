Alpine Peaks Capital LP Buys Shares of 29,002 Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP bought a new stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,000. Lindsay comprises approximately 4.3% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 275,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,934,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter worth $270,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 243,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,938,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,493,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,897,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:LNN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.79. 54,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.53. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.55 and a 200 day moving average of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

In related news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

