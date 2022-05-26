Alpine Peaks Capital LP Takes $3.29 Million Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000. National Research makes up about 3.2% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alpine Peaks Capital LP owned approximately 0.31% of National Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in National Research by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in National Research by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in National Research in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in National Research in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in National Research by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $331,257.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,659 shares of company stock valued at $512,379. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NRC traded up $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 49,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,761. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $855.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.08%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.21%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

