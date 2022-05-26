Alpine Peaks Capital LP Takes $5.34 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for 5.2% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST stock traded up $6.67 on Thursday, hitting $305.46. The company had a trading volume of 327,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,200. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.12 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.83.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

