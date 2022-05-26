Alpine Peaks Capital LP Takes Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Alpine Peaks Capital LP acquired a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,750 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Qualys comprises about 1.4% of Alpine Peaks Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Qualys by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,032,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 755,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,620,000 after buying an additional 104,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,333,000 after buying an additional 31,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after buying an additional 44,196 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,781,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.96. 428,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,299. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $150.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.32 and a 200 day moving average of $131.02.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.78.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $1,274,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,137 shares of company stock worth $7,578,863. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

