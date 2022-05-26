ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL) Trading Down 0.7%

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.30. 404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.32% of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

