ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, an increase of 1,188.2% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CPBLF opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. ALS has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

ALS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Commodities, Life Sciences, and Industrial. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies in geochemistry, metallurgy, inspection, and coal quality areas.

