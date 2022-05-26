Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) CEO Buys $50,404.90 in Stock

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Kandris bought 12,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,404.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 548,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Alto Ingredients by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Alto Ingredients by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. 57.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.