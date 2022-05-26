Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.79-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,202,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,709,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altria Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 354,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 168,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after buying an additional 38,978 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,786,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

