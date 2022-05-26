Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$64.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$72.50 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altus Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Altus Group from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

TSE:AIF traded up C$1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$44.63. 25,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,219. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 161.07. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$42.76 and a twelve month high of C$72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.37.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$162.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.2612771 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.58, for a total transaction of C$135,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,539,855.72. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,040 shares of company stock valued at $266,706.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

